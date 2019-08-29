Man Utd’s Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw out of Southampton game

Manchester United pair Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw have both been ruled out of this weekend’s Premier League game against Southampton.

Both players sustained injuries during Saturday’s shock home defeat to Crystal Palace and will now be absent for the trip to St Mary’s.

United’s official website confirmed the news that Martial and Shaw are sidelined.

Shaw sustained a hamstring injury in the first-half of the defeat to Palace and was replaced by Ashley Young. Either Young or youngster Brandon Williams is likely to deputise against Southampton.

Martial was a passenger in the closing stages of the game against the Eagles after picking up a thigh injury after Solskjaer had made all three changes.

The Frenchman’s absence – and Alexis Sanchez’s imminent loan move to Inter Milan – leaves Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and Daniel James to compete for the attacking positions in Solskjaer’s side. Rashford, aged 21, is the eldest among that quartet.