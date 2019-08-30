Man Utd’s Europa League group stage opponents confirmed

Manchester United’s Europa League group has been confirmed at a draw in Monaco this afternoon.

The Red Devils have been drawn against FC Astana of Kazakhstan, Serbia’s Partizan Belgrade and Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

United have only played Partizan twice before, in a two-legged European Cup tie in April 1966. The Red Devils lost the away leg 2-0, then won 1-0 at Old Trafford.

They have never previously met Astana or AZ.

After their sixth place finish in the Premier League last season, United missed out on Champions League qualification. They now enter UEFA’s second-tier competition, which they won when they were last in it in 2017/18.