Mason Greenwood will play a lot this season, confirms Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Mason Greenwood is part of his plans for the new season.

Greenwood, aged 17, has featured regularly for the Red Devils in pre-season, and Solskjaer has revealed that will continue into the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

Whereas some youngsters impress in pre-season then disappear out of the picture once the season starts, the United boss says he intends for Greenwood to be involved a lot this season. He also backed the teenager to score goals when he is picked.

Speaking at his pre-match conference ahead of this weekend’s Premier League opener against Chelsea, Solskjaer said: “Mason is going to be playing and involved a lot and when he is he’s going to score goals.”

Yesterday’s transfer deadline day departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan has bolstered Greenwood’s prospects.

He is now competing with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez and summer signing Daniel James for places in United’s front-three.

Greenwood has made four competitive first-team appearances to date, including three Premier League games and the memorable Champions League win at Paris Saint-Germain.