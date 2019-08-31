Mohamed Elneny completes loan move to Besiktas

Besiktas have completed the signing of Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny on a season-long loan.

The Super Lig side confirmed they have an option to buy the 27-year-old at the end of his loan deal, so the deal could signal the end of Elneny’s Arsenal career.

Besiktas did not reveal the prospective future fee, but it is rumoured to be in the region of €18m.

Elneny’s move had been expected after the Egypt international posted a photo of him on board a Turkish Airlines flight yesterday evening.

Besiktas and the Gunners both confirmed the deal early on Saturday afternoon.

Elneny joined the Gunners from Swiss side Basel in January 2016. He has made 89 appearances in all competitions during his three-and-a-half years at the Emirates Stadium to date.

But he has never established himself as a regular starter in the Premier League, and has fallen further down the pecking order under Unai Emery.