Nacho Monreal: Real Sociedad sign Arsenal defender

Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal has completed a permanent transfer to Real Sociedad.

The Spain international, aged 33, has returned to his homeland after signing a two-year deal with Sociedad.

The transfer means Monreal is set to finish his playing career just an hour’s drive from his hometown of Pamplona.

Monreal joined the north London club from Malaga in January 2013. He clocked up 250 appearances and 10 goals in his six-and-a-half years at the Emirates Stadium.

The veteran full-back has started all three of the Gunners’ Premier League games so far this season, and captained Unai Emery’s side against Burnley last time out.

But he has been allowed to move on following the summer signing of Kieran Tierney from Celtic.

The Scotland international, aged 22, has been injured since arriving at the Emirates Stadium and is unavailable for this weekend’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur. But he he should be fit again when Arsenal return to action after the September international games.