N’Golo Kante doubtful for Super Cup clash with Liverpool

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is an injury doubt for tomorrow evening’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Liverpool in Istanbul.

The France international sustained a slight injury during last weekend’s 4-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Kante has travelled to Turkey for the game, but will be assessed by the Chelsea medical staff in the build-up to kick-off to determine whether he is fit enough to be involved.

The injury concern over the 28-year-old was revealed by Blues boss Frank Lampard in his pre-match press conference this afternoon.

Lampard also revealed that Antonio Rudiger and Willian have both made the trip and will be on the bench tomorrow evening.

In another team news snipper, Lampard indicated that homegrown midfielder Mason Mount would keep his place in the side. Mount started the Premier League opener against United and his coach namechecked him as a player deserving of a chance.

