Nicolas Pepe reacts to making his Arsenal debut

Arsenal’s club record signing Nicolas Pepe has taken to social media to react to making his debut for the Gunners.

The Ivory Coast international was on the bench for yesterday’s Premier League opener against Newcastle United, but came off the bench in the second half as Unai Emery’s side recorded a 0-1 win at St James’ Park.

Pepe, aged 24, made his entrance in the 71st minute with the Gunnders already in the lead.

Writing on Instagram, the former Lille winger said: “Very happy to play my first game as a Gunner today.

“Congrats to @aubameyang97 for your goal.

“Now focus on Burnley for our first match at the Emirates Stadium.”