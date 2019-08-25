Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives injury update on Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an update on the injuries sustained by Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw in yesterday’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

Left-back Shaw was forced off in the 34th minute and replaced by Ashley Young.

Forward Martial sustained an injury of his own in the closing stages after United had already made their three substitutions.

The Red Devils conceded Palace’s late winner after Martial’s injury.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer confirmed that Shaw had suffered a hamstring injury, which United’s medical staff will assess in the coming days.

The Norwegian boss said: “We’ll do the scans tomorrow but he felt something in his hamstring.

“Hopefully, it won’t be too bad and I hope he is going to be back for Southampton.”

Shaw had sustained his injury during a sprint. He left the pitch for treatment, but returned to test the problem. It was during this spell that Jordan Ayew scored Palace’s opener.

Solskjaer was hopeful that Martial’s injury is not too serious.

A layoff for the French forward would probably see youngster Mason Greenwood playing a lot more regularly for United.

On the two injuries, Solskjaer said: “We’ll have to wait and see. Hopefully they won’t be too bad and maybe we can have them training during the week.”