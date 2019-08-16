Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Harry Maguire ahead of Wolves game

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lavished praised on summer signing Harry Maguire.

The England defender is set to make his second appearance in a United shirt in Monday night’s Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After impressing on his debut in last weekend’s 4-0 win over Chelsea, Maguire has now been singled out for praise by Solskjaer.

The Norwegian boss indicated that the former Leicester City centre-back had been equally impressive off the pitch as he had been against the Blues.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Wolves game, Solskjaer said: “He’s just as composed off the pitch as he is on it. He’s experienced, he’s a big presence around the place, he’s smiling and he’s a personality that you like to have around.”

Maguire move to Old Trafford in a £80m deal – a world record fee for a defender – earlier this month.

He was not signed until the Red Devils had completed their pre-season schedule, so last Sunday’s Premier League opener against Chelsea was the first time Solskjaer and United supporters had seen him in action in a United shirt.