Paul Pogba racially abused after missing penalty vs Wolves

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba suffered racist obuse after missing a penalty in last night’s Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Pogba seeing his spot-kick saved in the second half.

He was subjected to online abuse in the wake of penalty miss.

One tweet read: “Pogba you f****** n*****.”

Another said: “Pogba is a dirty n*****.”

One social media user threatened to “kill that b****** f****** gorilla”.

Another tweet claimed: “N***** trending in UK because of Pogba.”

United say they are “disgusted” by the abuse directed at their player.

The incident mirrors similar racist abuse towards Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and Reading’s Yakou Meite, who both missed penalties over the past week.