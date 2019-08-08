Paulo Dybala: Spurs close to signing Juventus star

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to BBC Sport.

The north London club are hopeful of sealing a deal for the Argentina international before today’s 5pm transfer deadline.

Dybala has previously been linked with a transfer to Manchester United as part of a deal that would have seen Romelu Lukaku move in the opposite direction.

But the Red Devils ended their interest over the former Palermo man’s wage demands.

Spurs swooped in at that stage and are now the favourites to sign him.

Dybala does not appear to be in new Juve boss Maurizio Sarri’s plans for the 2019/20 season.

The 25-year-old joined the Serie A champions from Palermo in a £23m deal in 2015.

He has scored 78 goals in 182 appearances for the Old Lady, including 10 goals in 42 appearances last season.

His record for Argentina is two goals in 24 caps.

Dybala is likely to operate as a number 10, playing off Harry Kane in Mauricio Pochettino’s side.