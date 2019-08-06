Paulo Dybala: Tottenham agree €70m fee with Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur have had a €70m bid for Paulo Dybala accepted by Juventus, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The Argentina international could now make an unexpected move to north London before the transfer window closes in a couple of days.

Dybala, aged 25, had been linked with a transfer to Manchester United, but the Old Trafford hierarchy ended their interest over the forward’s wage demands.

It appears that Spurs have taken the initiative. The beaten Champions League finalists will hope to take advantage of Juve’s desire to offload Dybala in order to fund the signing of United striker Romelu Lukaku.

The two clubs have agreed the fee, but the player and Spurs are yet to agree personal terms.

If Dybala’s wage demands scared off United, there are still questions to be answered as to how Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will fit the former Palermo man into his strict salary structure, especially with just two days left to negotiate before the transfer window closes.