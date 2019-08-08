Paulo Dybala to Tottenham is off

Paulo Dybala’s proposed transfer to Tottenham Hotspur is off after Juventus decided against selling the Argentina international.

BBC Sport reporter David Ornstein claims the Serie A champions ultimately had a change of heart and have opted to keep hold of the 25-year-old.

Spurs had looked set to pull of transfer deadline day’s biggest coup by landing Dybala, but the deal has now been scrapped.

Dybala appeared to be surplus to requirements under new Juve coach Maurizio Sarri. He had previously been touted for a move to Manchester United as part of Juve’s attempt to sign Sarri target Romelu Lukaku. The Red Devils ended their interest over the former Palermo man’s wage demands.

Despite all the speculation, Juventus have now decided that they want Dybala to stay at the club.

Spurs are still expected to sign Fulham’s England Under-21 left-back Ryan Sessegnon for £25m and Real Betis’ Argentina international midfielder Giovani Lo Celso for £55.3m.