Philippe Coutinho’s representatives contact Arsenal

Arsenal have been sounded out by Philippe Coutinho’s representatives to gauge their interest in signing the Barcelona midfielder on loan.

The Brazil international has flopped at Barcelona since his €142m transfer from Liverpool in January 2018.

Coutinho, aged 27, is said to be open to the idea of a move away from Camp Nou.

His agents Giuliano Bertolucci and Kia Joorabchian are contacting potential employers and have made an approach to the Gunners to see if they would want Coutinho on loan for the 2019/20 season, according to The Guardian.

There has not yet been any contact between Barcelona and Arsenal to discuss a possible deal, but both clubs are said to be keeping their options open ahead of the transfer deadline.

Arsenal are prioritising a move for a new centre-back, with Laurent Koscielny having joined Bordeaux, Shkodran Mustafi linked with a transfer and Rob Holding only just back from a long-term injury layoff.