Photo: Alex Iwobi poses in Everton shirt after signing from Arsenal
Alex Iwobi’s transfer from Arsenal to Everton was the last significant deal to be announced on transfer deadline day – well after the deadline had past – and it has also taken longest to go through the usual formalities.
A few days after the deal was done, Iwobi has finally undertaken a post-signing photoshoot and donned a Toffees shirt for the first time.
You can see the Nigeria international kitted out in Everton’s 2019/20 home kit in the photos above and below.
: @alexiwobi! pic.twitter.com/b38Ea1oNOA
— Everton (@Everton) August 12, 2019