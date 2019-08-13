Photo: Alex Iwobi poses in Everton shirt after signing from Arsenal

Alex Iwobi’s transfer from Arsenal to Everton was the last significant deal to be announced on transfer deadline day – well after the deadline had past – and it has also taken longest to go through the usual formalities.

A few days after the deal was done, Iwobi has finally undertaken a post-signing photoshoot and donned a Toffees shirt for the first time.

You can see the Nigeria international kitted out in Everton’s 2019/20 home kit in the photos above and below.