Photo: Alexis Sanchez bids farewell to Man Utd team-mates

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has posted a photo of him saying goodbye to his team-mates ahead of his loan move to Inter Milan.

The Chile international, aged 30, completed his season-long switch to San Siro this evening.

Before flying out to Italy yesterday, Sanchez was at United’s Carrington training ground to bid farewell and collect his things. He gathered some members of the squad for a photo before departing.

In a social media update that preempted official confirmation of the move, the former Arsenal man wrote: “Good luck boys for the rest of the season.”