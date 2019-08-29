Photo: Alexis Sanchez poses in Inter Milan kit

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has posed in an Inter Milan shirt after completing his season-long loan move to the Serie A club.

The deal was announced this evening, with Inter publishing post-signing photos of Sanchez decked out in their jersey for the first time.

Chile international Sanchez, aged 30, was photographed in front of images of compatriot and Inter legend Ivan Zamorano.

You can see Sanchez pulling on the Nerazzurri shirt for the first time in the photos below.