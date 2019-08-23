Photo: Alisson Becker shares update from the Liverpool treatment table
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has shared an update on his recovery from injury.
The Brazil international sustained a calf injury in the Reds’ Premier League opener against Norwich City and has missed the UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea and the victory at Southampton last weekend.
Alisson shared a selfie showing him sat on the treatment table at Melwood on Friday.
He said he was undergoing “one more day of treatments”.
Alisson added: “Every day feeling better! Looking forward to get back to the action!”
Former West Ham United keeper Adrian has been deputising in Alisson’s absence.
Good morning!! One more day of treatments! Every day feeling better! Looking forward to get back to the action! #AB1 #YNWA #Godisgood pic.twitter.com/rLlEs7tmEW
— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) August 23, 2019