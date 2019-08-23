Photo: Alisson Becker shares update from the Liverpool treatment table

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has shared an update on his recovery from injury.

The Brazil international sustained a calf injury in the Reds’ Premier League opener against Norwich City and has missed the UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea and the victory at Southampton last weekend.

Alisson shared a selfie showing him sat on the treatment table at Melwood on Friday.

He said he was undergoing “one more day of treatments”.

Alisson added: “Every day feeling better! Looking forward to get back to the action!”

Former West Ham United keeper Adrian has been deputising in Alisson’s absence.