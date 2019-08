Photo: Arsenal on flight to Barcelona for Joan Gamper Trophy

Arsenal’s players are en route to Barcelona ahead of this evening’s pre-season friendly at Camp Nou.

The Gunners round off their pre-season schedule with an encounter with Catalan giants Barca in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Players including Lucas Torreira, Emiliano Martinez and summer signing Dani Ceballos were among those posing for a photo after boarding their plane for the flight to Spain.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was still busy stowing his hand luggage in the overhead locker.