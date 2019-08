Photo: Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah poses in Leeds kit

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has donned a Leeds United shirt for the first time after completing a loan move to the Championship club.

The 20-year-old move to Elland Road for a season-long stint yesterday.

After his transfer deadline day move was finalised, Nketiah pulled on a Leeds shirt and posed for post-signing photos.

You can see Nketiah wearing Leeds’ 2019/20 home kit – and holding a shirt bearing his name and squad number 14 – at Elland Road in the photo above.