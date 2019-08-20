Photo: Callum Hudson-Odoi returns to Chelsea training

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi is back in training following his recent injury layoff.

The England international, aged 18, has been sidelined since the end of last season with an Achilles injury, which forced him to miss the Europa League final triumph over Arsenal.

Hudson-Odoi is now set to make a belated start to the 2019/20 and his Chelsea career under new boss Frank Lampard.

The young forward said it “feels good” to be back on the training pitch at Cobham.