Photo: Carl Jenkinson poses in Nottingham Forest kit after leaving Arsenal

Carl Jenkinson has donned a Nottingham Forest shirt for the first time after completing his transfer from Arsenal.

The right-back, aged 27, finalised his move to the City Ground for an undisclosed fee this morning.

Jenkinson had been with the Gunners since signing from Charlton Athletic in 2011, making 70 appearances for the club in that time.

You can see Jenkinson putting pen to paper on his three-year contract while decked out in Forest kit in the photo above.