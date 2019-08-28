Photo: Cesar Azpilicueta keeps the balloon flying high for his 30th birthday

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has posed with a blue balloon as he celebrates his 30th birthday.

The Spain international has been celebrating today, and took to social media to thank the club’s supporters for their birthday messages.

He shared a photo showing him holding a balloon he had received from daughters Martina and Carlota. Wife Adriana may have had a helping hand.

In the accompanying tweet, he wrote: “Thank you for the Birthday wishes!”

Azpilicueta and his team-mates are next in action against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.