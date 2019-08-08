Photo: David Luiz poses in Arsenal kit after transfer from Chelsea

Brazilian defender David Luiz has donned an Arsenal kit for the first time after completing his £8m move from London rivals Chelsea.

The 32-year-old’s transfer was finally confirmed at around 8pm – three hours after the transfer deadline.

With the deal in the bag, Luiz ditched the blue of Chelsea to pull on the red and white of the Gunners as he posed for a post-signing photoshoot.

You can see David Luiz wearing an Arsenal shirt for the first time in the photos above and below.