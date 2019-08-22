Photo: Davide Zappacosta poses with Roma shirt after loan move from Chelsea

Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta has posed with a Roma shirt for the first time after completing a season-long loan move to the Serie A club.

The Italy international made just four Premier League appearances last season and has not featured under new boss Frank Lampard so far this season.

Zappacosta, aged 26, will now hope to return to regular first-team football and win back his place in the national team squad during his time at Stadio Olimpico.

He has been handed the number 2 shirt, which suggests he is an important part of coach Paulo Fonseca’s plans.

Writing on Twitter in Italian, Zappacosta said: “I’m going home. I come back close to home.

“Rome and the AS Roma are a great stimulus to give the maximum. Glad to be here.

“Now a few words: ready to sweat and work hard for this shirt!”