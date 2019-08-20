Photo: Ex-Liverpool and Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge arrives in Turkey ahead of free transfer

England international Daniel Sturridge has arrived in Turkey ahead of a free transfer to Trabzonspor.

The 29-year-old arrived in the country last night to finalise his switch to the Super Lig side.

Sturridge was released by Liverpool at the end of last season when his contract expired. He had scored 60 goals in 160 games since signing for the Reds from Chelsea in 2013.

He was banned for football over the summer due to a breach of the FA’s betting regulations. He was found to have instructed his brother Leon to place a bet on his potential transfer activity in January 2018.

You can see Sturridge arriving in Turkey in the photo below.