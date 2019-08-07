Photo: Former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck poses with his Watford kit

England international Danny Welbeck has posed with a Watford shirt after signing for them on a free transfer.

The former Arsenal man was a free agent following the expiry of his contract with the Gunners at the end of last season.

With just a few days to go until the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season, Welbeck has found himself a new home.

He has signed a three-year contract at Vicarage Road.

You can see the ex-Manchester United striker posing with his Hornets jersey in the photo above.