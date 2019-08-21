Photo: Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge poses in Trabzonspor shirt

Trabzonspur have confirmed the signing of England international Daniel Sturridge.

The 29-year-old was available on a free transfer after being released by Liverpool at the end of last season.

Sturridge arrived in Turkey earlier this week and has now completed his move to the Super Lig side, who have seen off competition from Monaco for his signature.

You can see the former Chelsea and Manchester City player wearing a Trabzonspor shirt for the first time in the photo below.