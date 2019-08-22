Photo: Georges-Kevin Nkoudou poses in Besiktas shirt after transfer from Tottenham

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has posed in a Besiktas shirt after completing his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.

The French winger, aged 24, has made just 26 appearances for Spurs since arriving from Marseile in 2016. He has also spent time on loan at Burnley and Monaco, but failed to make his mark during either of those spells.

He has now joined the Turkish side on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

You can see Nkoudou donning a Besiktas shirt for the first time in the photo above.