Photo: Giovani Lo Celso wearing Tottenham shirt

Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso has donned a Tottenham Hotspur short for the first time after completing his move from Real Betis.

The midfielder has joined Spurs on a season-long loan, with the Premier League side having an option to buy him next summer.

Lo Celso, aged 23, will wear the number 18 shirt for Tottenham this season.

He started his career in his homeland with Rosario. He signed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, before moving to Real Besit on loan for the 2018/19 season. The Spanish side took up an option to buy him in April.