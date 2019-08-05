Photo: Harry Maguire posing in Man Utd shirt

England defender Harry Maguire has posed in a Manchester United shirt for the first time after completing his £90m move from Leicester City.

The 26-year-old’s transfer to Old Trafford was confirmed shortly after 12.30pm today. Maguire has signed a six-year contract running until June 2026, with United have an option to extend the deal by a further year.

After sealing his switch, Maguire pulled on United’s home shirt.

You can see Maguire wearing United’s 2019/20 kit in the photo below.