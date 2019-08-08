Photo: Kieran Tierney poses in Arsenal kit

Arsenal’s deadline day signing Kieran Tierney has posed in his new club’s kit after finalising his transfer from Celtic.

Having spent his entire career to date in green and white hoops, the 22-year-old left-back donned the red and white of the Gunners for the first time this afternoon.

Tierney’s £25m move was confirmed shortly before today’s 5pm transfer deadline. After the announcement, came the post-signing photos of the Scotland international wearing Arsenal’s 2019/20 home kit.

He will wear number 3 on his shirt.