Photo: Laurent Koscielny wearing Bordeaux kit after leaving Arsenal

Laurent Koscielny has donned the shirt of his new club Bordeaux after finalising his £4.6m transfer from Arsenal this afternoon.

The French centre-back, aged 33, has spent nine years wearing the red and white of the Gunners. But he will sport the navy blue of Bordeaux for the 2019/20 season.

Koscieleny was seen wearing his new team’s kit in a video confirming his signing.

You can see Koscielny kitted out in Bordeaux gear in the photo above and the video below.