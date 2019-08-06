Photo: Laurent Koscielny wearing Bordeaux kit after leaving Arsenal
Laurent Koscielny has donned the shirt of his new club Bordeaux after finalising his £4.6m transfer from Arsenal this afternoon.
The French centre-back, aged 33, has spent nine years wearing the red and white of the Gunners. But he will sport the navy blue of Bordeaux for the 2019/20 season.
Koscieleny was seen wearing his new team’s kit in a video confirming his signing.
You can see Koscielny kitted out in Bordeaux gear in the photo above and the video below.
Les supporters : "ANNONCE @6_LKOSCIELNY" !!!
Le CM : 👍
Bienvenue Laurent 😁 pic.twitter.com/3op22QAzu1
— FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) August 6, 2019