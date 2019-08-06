Photo: Liverpool’s Harry Wilson poses in Bournemouth kit

Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson has posed in a Bournemouth kit after completing his loan move to the south-coast club.

After impressing on loan at Derby County in the Championship last season, the 22-year-old will stake his claim for regular Premier League football with the Cherries this term.

The Wales international impressed for the Reds in six pre-season friendlies this summer, but was not part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the 2019/20 campaign.

After his move was announced this evening, Wilson donned a Bournemouth shirt for the first time, as you can see in the photo above.