Photo: Man Utd target Paulo Dybala arrives for talks about his future

Manchester United transfer target Paulo Dybala has arrived in Turin for talks about his Juventus future.

The Argentina international has been on holiday following his involvement in this summer’s Copa America.

You can see Dybala leaving the airport in Turin in the photo above.

He is now at Juve’s training ground, where he is due to meet coach Maurizio Sarri to discuss his future.

Former Chelsea boss Sarri wants to sign United striker Romelu Lukaku, which would put Dybala’s place in the team under threat.

Although United are in discussions with Juventus about the former Palermo man, they are yet to make a bid and the player has not confirmed he would make a move to Old Trafford.