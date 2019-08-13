Photo: Man Utd’s Joel Pereira unveiled at Hearts

Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira has joined Scottish side Hearts on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old has been unveiled this afternoon after completing his switch to Tynecastle.

The Portugal under-21 international has previously spent time on loan at Rochdale, Belenenses, Vitoria de Setubal and Kortrijk. He has made three appearances for United, including one Premier League outing.

Pereira posed with a maroon and white scarf above his head after completing his switch.

He has now taken part in his first training session with his new side, as you can see in the video below.