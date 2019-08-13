Photo: Manchester United starlet Daniel James puts pen to paper on contract with Adidas
Manchester United winger Daniel James has capped a memorable few days by signing a sponsorship deal with sportswear giant Adidas.
The Wales international, who was signed from Swansea City in a £15m deal during the summer transfer window, has put pen to paper on a contract with the German brand.
James was already wearing Adidas boots when he fired in a debut goal after coming off the bench in the Premier League win over Chelsea.
Delighted to sign with @adidasfootball. It’s been a brilliant couple of days! 😁🔴 #DareToCreate pic.twitter.com/goSukVPC1t
— Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) August 12, 2019