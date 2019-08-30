Photo: Mohamed Elneny en route to Turkey to complete Besiktas move

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is on the verge of joining Turkish side Besiktas on loan.

The Egypt international, who has been strongly touted with the move to Istanbul, this evening shared a photo showing him setting on an aeroplane.

With Turkish Airlines branding clearly visible behind him, there was no prospect of Elneny suddenly making a surprise switch elsewhere.

And his very public approach to letting people know he was jetting out of London must mean he is pretty confident the deal is done.