Photo: Nicolas Pepe wearing Arsenal kit

Arsenal’s club record signing Nicolas Pepe has posed in his new team’s shirt for the first time.

The £72m capture from French side Lille donned the Gunners’ new 2019/20 home kit after finalising his move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal announced Pepe’s long-awaited arrival late on Thursday afternoon. Soon after confirmation of the deal came he first evidence of the new boy decked out in a Gunners jersey.

You can see the 24-year-old wearing his Arsenal kit in the photo above and the video below.