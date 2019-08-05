Photo: Romelu Lukaku training with Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht ahead of transfer

Wantaway Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is training with his former club Anderlecht as he awaits a transfer.

The Belgium international has been pictured in his homeland and decked out in the training kit of his first professional team.

Lukaku has been strongly linked with a move to Juventus, but that hangs in the balance after United pulled out of a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala over the Argentina international’s wage demands.

You can see Lukaku at Anderlecht’s training ground in the photo above.