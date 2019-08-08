Photo: Ryan Sessegnon posing in Tottenham kit

Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing Ryan Sessegnon has posed in the club’s kit for the first time.

The England Under-21 international, aged 19, completed his transfer from Fulham this afternoon, with Spurs confirming the deal shortly after the 5pm transfer deadline.

With the transfer announced, left full-back Sessegnon pulled on a Spurs shirt for his post-signing photoshoot.

You can see him decked out in Tottenham’s 2019/20 home kit in the photo above and below.