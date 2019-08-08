Photo and Video: Romelu Lukaku arrives in Italy to finalise transfer to Inter Milan
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has arrived in Italy to complete his deadline day move to Inter Milan.
The wantaway Belgium international has been in his homeland training with former club Anderlecht this week as he awaited a transfer away from Old Trafford.
He flew from Brussels to Milan overnight after United and Inter agreed a £74m fee.
You can see Lukaku being greeted by Inter fans at the airport in the video footage below.
Romelu Lukaku has just arrived in Milano! More than 200 Inter fans here to wait him at 2am. @SkySport ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Iapb9c0Ioy
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2019