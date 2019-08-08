Photo and Video: Romelu Lukaku posing in Inter Milan kit

Romelu Lukaku has posed in an Inter Milan kit for the first time after completing his £74m move from Manchester United.

After finalising his transfer, he pulled on his new club’s kit for the first time.

The Serie A side announced the Belgium international’s arrival by sharing a short video recorded by Lukaku.

In it, the 26-year-old is seen decked out in Inter’s 2019/20 home kit.

He tells the camera that Inter is “not for everyone” and that is why he is there.