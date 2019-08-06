Photo: Wayne Rooney poses with Derby County kit

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has posed for photos with Derby County kits bearing his name after signing for the Championship side.

England’s all-time leading goalscorer will join the Rams from DC United in January at the end of his contract with the Major League Soccer side.

He was in England today to finalise he impending transfer.

The 33-year-old, who will be a player-coach at Derby, sat in front of a set of kits featuring his name and the number 32 shirt number he will wear.

He took to Twitter to react to the news.

Rooney wrote: “Delighted to announce I’ll be joining @dcfcofficial as player coach in January.”