Photos: Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta arrives in Italy to complete Roma move
Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta arrived in Italy last night ahead of his season-long loan move to Roma.
The 26-year-old former Torino player returned to his homeland on Tuesday evening and is expected to undergo a medical and finalise his switch on Wednesday.
Italy international Zappacosta joined the Blues in 2017. He was a bit-part player under Maurizio Sarri last season and is yet to feature for new boss Frank Lampard this term.
You can see below a selection of photos of Zappacosta’s arrival in Rome yesterday.
Davide Zappacosta arrives in Rome…
👋 pic.twitter.com/Z7HzW5UCIP
— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 20, 2019