Photos: Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta arrives in Italy to complete Roma move

Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta arrived in Italy last night ahead of his season-long loan move to Roma.

The 26-year-old former Torino player returned to his homeland on Tuesday evening and is expected to undergo a medical and finalise his switch on Wednesday.

Italy international Zappacosta joined the Blues in 2017. He was a bit-part player under Maurizio Sarri last season and is yet to feature for new boss Frank Lampard this term.

You can see below a selection of photos of Zappacosta’s arrival in Rome yesterday.