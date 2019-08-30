Skip to main content

Photos: Chris Smalling poses in Roma shirt

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has posed in a Roma shirt for the first time after completing his loan move to the Serie A club.

The England international, aged 29, has moved to Stadio Olimpico for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

The deal was confirmed this evening. Announcement of Smalling’s move was quickly followed by photos from his post-signing photoshoot. That involved donned his new club’s jersey.

You can see Smalling wearing and holding the Roma shirt in the photos and video footage below.