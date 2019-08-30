Photos: Chris Smalling poses in Roma shirt
Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has posed in a Roma shirt for the first time after completing his loan move to the Serie A club.
The England international, aged 29, has moved to Stadio Olimpico for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.
The deal was confirmed this evening. Announcement of Smalling’s move was quickly followed by photos from his post-signing photoshoot. That involved donned his new club’s jersey.
You can see Smalling wearing and holding the Roma shirt in the photos and video footage below.
Welcome to #ASRoma, @ChrisSmalling!
Smalling will wear the No. 6 shirt!
More photos from the defender's first visit to Trigoria…
Official: Chris Smalling has joined Roma on loan
This summer #ASRoma is using transfer announcements to help support charities like @MissingKids and @missingpeople in the search for missing children around the world.
