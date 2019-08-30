Photos: Chris Smalling poses in Roma shirt

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has posed in a Roma shirt for the first time after completing his loan move to the Serie A club.

The England international, aged 29, has moved to Stadio Olimpico for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

The deal was confirmed this evening. Announcement of Smalling’s move was quickly followed by photos from his post-signing photoshoot. That involved donned his new club’s jersey.

You can see Smalling wearing and holding the Roma shirt in the photos and video footage below.

Smalling will wear the No. 6 shirt! 👋 More photos from the defender's first visit to Trigoria…

➡️ https://t.co/D3XmJOvztC pic.twitter.com/IZXszo3FSG — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 30, 2019