Photos: Mohamed Elneny poses in Besiktas kit

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has posed in a Besiktas kit for the first time after completing his loan move to the Turkish side.

The Egypt international, aged 27, donned the Istanbul club’s 2019/20 away kit for the customary post-signing photoshoot after his season-long switch was confirmed today.

Besiktas have an option to convert the loan into a permanent transfer.

You can see Elneny wearing the black Besiktas away shirt as he puts pen to paper on his contract in the photo above.