Photos and Video: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signs new Liverpool contract

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at Anfield until June 2023.

The England international, aged 26, was restricted to just two appearances last season due to a serious knee injury he sustained in April 2018.

But he has already played three games this season after fighting back to full fitness.

