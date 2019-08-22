Preview: Liverpool vs Arsenal

Liverpool, who are top of the fledgling Premier League table, face their toughest test of the campaign to date when they host Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday evening. The Gunners are currently sitting second in the table, so one or both of the only two teams in the only sides left with a 100 per cent record will drop points for the first time this season.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool are still without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker (calf). Summer signing Adrian is expected to continue deputising, despite his howler against Southampton last time out. Midfielder Naby Keita (groin) remains sidelined, as is long-term absentee Nathaniel Clyne (knee).

Arsenal team news

Hector Bellerin (knee), Dinos Mavropanos (groin) and Kieran Tierney (groin) remain sidelined through injury.

Granit Xhaka (back) is a doubt for the trip to Anfield, while Mesut Ozil (match fitness) will be assessed ahead of the game to determine whether he can be involved.

Liverpool vs Arsenal betting

Liverpool started the year as second-favourites to win the Premier League and they have looked the part after two wins against Norwich and away to Southampton, already boasting a +4 goal difference.

Arsenal, also boasting a 100 per cent record having won their opening two matches for the first time since 2009, will present Liverpool with their first real test of the season. And yet, the Reds are at least a 1/2 favourite at a number of the books at SportsBettingDime.com, suggesting that the oddsmakers are expecting from the north Londoners an Anfield performance much like their last three visits: losses by scores of 5-1, 4-0, and 3-1.