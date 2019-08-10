Preview: Newcastle vs Arsenal

Newcastle United and Arsenal start their Premier League campaigns at St James’ Park in a 2pm kick-off on Sunday afternoon.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce takes charge of his hometown club for the first time in a competitive game, while his Gunners counterpart Unai Emery will hope to improve on a debut season in which his side missed out on Champions League qualification.

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle’s club record signing Joelinton is expected to make his debut.

Deadline day signing Andy Carroll is not yet available having been without a club since the end of last season.

Full-back DeAndre Yedline (groin) remains sidelined as he recovers from an operation.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal pair Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac have been ruled out due to unspecified security concerns. The pair were attacked by assailants armed with knives as they travelled in a car together last month.

They have not been considered for selection for the trip to Tyneside due to new threats against them.

Deadline day signing Kieran Tierney (hernia), Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee) and Dinos Mavropanos (groin) are all ruled out.

Alexandre Lacazette (ankle) and record signing Nicolas Pepe (ankle) will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Fellow summer signings Dani Ceballos, Gabriel Martinelli and David Luiz are in line to make their debuts for the Gunners.

Newcastle form

Steve Bruce’s side have had a mixed bag of pre-season results, including defeats to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Preston North End. But back-to-back wins in their last two friendlies against Hibernian and Saint-Etienne send them into the season on a positive note.

Arsenal form

Pre-season started well, with victories over Bayern Munich and Fiorentina. The Gunners have since lost on penalties to Real Madrid, been beaten at home by Lyon, laboured to a penalty shootout victory over Angers and lost to Barcelona. Coach Unai Emery will be hoping recent form is not carried into the competitive fixtures.

Newcastle vs Arsenal betting

The bookmakers have visitors Arsenal as the favourites to win this one. Last season’s fifth place finishers have odds of 10/11 to return to north London with all three points. Newcastle, who finished 13th last season under former manager Rafael Benitez, are at 3/1, while the draw is 12/5.